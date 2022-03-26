OCM terminates MDSB’s membership

Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria at a press conference after chairing the OCM executive board meeting at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur, March 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 – The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) today confirmed that it has terminated the membership of its affiliate, Malaysian Dance Sport Berhad (MDSB), in accordance with its constitutional provisions.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said it was because MDSB had lost its recognition from the world governing body, the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF).

Under article 24.2 of the OCM constitution, affiliates face losing their membership status if they no longer become members of their respective world governing body.

“This decision was taken after consultations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), WDSF and the Office of the Malaysian Sports Commissioner,” he told a press conference after the OCM Executive Council Meeting at Wisma OCM here today.

Mohamad Norza said the development, however, did not affect the fate of the dancesport athletes who are scheduled to take on the national challenge at the Vietnam SEA Games in Hanoi this May, as they would be competing under the auspices of the OCM.

He said that as of today, Malaysia would be sending an 884-strong contingent to the Hanoi Games, comprising 604 athletes and 280 officials.

Meanwhile, today’s meeting also approved the appointment of doctors for the Malaysian contingents to three major sporting events this year, namely Dr Ahmad Munawwar Helmi Salim for the Vietnam SEA Games, Dr Kamarul Hashimy Hussein (Birmingham Commonwealth Games) and Dr Azril Syazwan Mohd Ali (Hangzhou Asian Games).

The meeting also approved the appointment of National Sports Council Deputy Director-General (Management) Abdul Rashid Yaakob as the new Chef-de-Mission of the Malaysian contingent to the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 in Konya, Turkey, to replace Datuk Ahmad Feisal Ahmad Tajuddin who has withdrawn.

In a separate development, Mohamad Norza said OCM has also urged the Ministry of Finance to review the financial ecosystem to enable more financial resources to be channeled for the purpose of sports development in the country— Bernama