FAS Tri-Nations Series chance for Harimau Malaya to prove themselves

Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan-gon watching the squad undergo training in Kuala Lumpur, March 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 ― After the disappointing performance at last year’s AFF Cup Championship, the national squad will have to prove that they are still good at the FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022 competition in Singapore which begins this week.

In the competition, Malaysia are scheduled to face the Philippines on Wednesday (March 23) and hosts Singapore on March 26 with both matches having Tier 1 International Friendly status.

Nimble winger, Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim said the results against the two teams would be very important before the national squad face a tough mission in the third round of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in June.

“If in these two friendly matches we can’t prove that our team is the best, how can we fight in the Asian Cup Qualifiers?

“We will be up against Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Bangladesh (in the Asian Cup Qualifiers) who are better than Philippines and Singapore. So if we can’t compete against Singapore and the Philippines, what will it be like in the qualifying round?” he said.

He said this when met at the last training session of the Harimau Malaya before leaving for Singapore tomorrow, at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, this morning.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Faisal said that he agreed with the statement by the head coach of the national squad, Kim Pan-gon, who described the national line-up as actually good but lacking in self-confidence.

The 24-year-old Terengganu FC player said the national players had the skills and ability to compete with other teams, but did not have the spirit to play as a cohesive team.

“Now with Kim on board, we have better, stronger teamwork. In my opinion, it can be said that changes will happen and the pattern of the game will change, we will be more aggressive, “he said.

After playing against the Philippines and Singapore, the national team will end their stint in the city-state, which is also in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers, with a match against local club Albirex Niigata FC on March 28.— Bernama