Malaysia Premier League: PDRM fight back to gun down Perak

IPOH, March 20 —Kyrgyzstan striker Mirbek Akhmataliev struck a brace to help PDRM FC stage a magnificent second-half fightback to beat Perak FC 3-1 in their Premier League match at the Perak Stadium here tonight.

Perak, playing on homeground, got off to an excellent start when Royyizat Daud put them ahead in the 13th minute.

PDRM, also known as The Cops, then laid siege on the Perak goalmouth but were let down by poor finishing.

After the break, PDRM stepped up their game and finally got the breakthrough in the 64th minute when Martin Adamec netted the equaliser.

Akhmataliev then turned hero for PDRM when he gunned down Perak with two goals in the 74th and 78th minutes for all three points. — Bernama