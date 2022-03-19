Arsenal keeper Ramsdale out for few weeks with injury, says Arteta

LONDON Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale celebrates after the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton February 10, 2022. — Reuters pic

Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal in August for an initial fee of £24 million (RM132.6 million), had started every Premier League game for the London club since he broke into the starting lineup and benched Bernd Leno.

Ramsdale had also been called up for England’s friendlies later this month against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. He made his England debut in November in a 10-0 win over San Marino.

“He’s got an injury, a muscle injury. He will be out for a few weeks,” Arteta told BT Sport ahead of Saturday’s league match against Aston Villa.

However, the 23-year-old has travelled with the squad to Villa Park.

Arteta added that Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli would also miss the Villa game as he had been sick for the last few days. — Reuters