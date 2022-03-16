Real Madrid to donate €1m to help displaced in Ukraine

Real said the funds would be donated to the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other organisations working on the ground in Ukraine. — Reuters pic

MADRID, March 16 — Spanish club Real Madrid will donate €1 million (RM4.6 million) to help those displaced in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, the La Liga leaders said today.

Real said the funds would be donated to the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other organisations working on the ground in Ukraine.

The UNHCR said approximately 2.97 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine, roughly 7 per cent of the country’s population, since Russia’s invasion began on February 24. — Reuters