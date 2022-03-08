PAFA given 30 days to appeal suspension, says Sports Commissioner

Sports Commissioner (PJS) Ibrahim Mohd Yusof, at a press conference in Ipoh yesterday, said that PAFA was suspended for six months for violating the association’s constitution due to its dismissal of 12 PAFA affiliates last November 25. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Perak Football Association (PAFA) has been given 30 days to submit an appeal against a six-month suspension imposed on the association for violating its constitution in expelling affiliates.

Sports Commissioner (PJS) Ibrahim Mohd Yusof said the 30-day period starts from the date the notice is issued, which is expected to be soon.

“Based on yesterday’s discussions with both parties, they agreed with the decision made. First, we will give notice for the suspension, maybe today.

“However, PAFA has the right to appeal but it must be done within 30 days,” he said when met by reporters after a meeting of the executive board of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) at Wisma OCM today.

Ibrahim, at a press conference in Ipoh yesterday, said that PAFA was suspended for six months for violating the association’s constitution due to its dismissal of 12 PAFA affiliates last November 25.

He said the suspension was, among others, to give space and opportunity to PAFA to set up a new committee line-up and resolve the state’s football management crisis. — Bernama