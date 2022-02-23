FAM confident Malaysian Malay Football Association can implement transformation

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said PBMM could do this by utilising modern technology to implement more programmes and activities for the benefit of its members. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin is confident that the Malaysian Malay Football Association (PBMM) is able to implement transformation from within through the spirit of unity.

Hamidin said PBMM could do this by utilising modern technology to implement more programmes and activities for the benefit of its members.

“The organisation of existing and yearly agendas such as the Sultan’s Gold Cup and Agong’s Cup have been a trademark and has survived until today. This is not easy to do and the effort must be given praise. Congratulations, but at the same time, these programmes must be enhanced as well.

“As such, commitment at every level is important in empowering PBMM with other programmes, such as coaching and grassroots (football),” he said in a post on FAM’s Facebook account today.

Hamidin earlier received a courtesy call from PBMM president Mohd Firdaus Mohamed and association committee members at Wisma FAM.

Meanwhile, Mohd Firdaus said football associations in the country need FAM’s guidance.

He said in line with Hamidin’s call, PBMM will continue to organise more programmes, in turn strengthening efforts to unearth new talent for the game’s national governing body.

This year, the Sultan’s Gold Cup, just like the Malaysia Cup, will celebrate its centennial year.

The last edition was held in 2019, won by the Malaysian Indian Sports Council (MISC) invitational team that defeated Kuala Lumpur 2-1 in the final. — Bernama