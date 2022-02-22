Ajax ‘one of the best teams’, but Benfica’s Verissimo sees ‘weaknesses’

Benfica’s head coach Nelson Verissimo attends a training session at Benfica Campus training ground in Seixal near Lisbon February 22, 2022, on the eve of their Uefa Champions League football match against Ajax. — AFP pic

LISBON, Feb 22 — Benfica interim coach Nelson Verissimo said today that he believes Ajax are “one of the best teams in Europe” ahead of the two sides’ Champions League last-16 first leg in Lisbon.

The Portuguese giants welcome the Dutch champions to the Estadio da Luz tomorrow, looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.

But Ajax won all six of their group games and only Bayern Munich had scored more goals in this season’s competition heading into the knockout stages.

“We are going to face an opponent with a lot of quality,” said Verissimo, who took over at Benfica until the end of the season when Jorge Jesus was sacked in December.

“Ajax are currently one of the best teams in Europe. They have strengths, but also weaknesses that we’ll want to exploit.

“We know it will be difficult, but we are motivated. We have to keep possession, and also defend without the ball. Honestly, I think it’s 50/50.”

Benfica qualified from their group at the expense of Barcelona but have struggled since Jesus’ dismissal, losing the Portuguese League Cup final to Sporting Lisbon and slipping 12 points behind league leaders Porto.

But veteran defender Jan Vertonghen believes playing in the Champions League again will be a breath of fresh air for his team.

The 34-year-old started his career at Ajax, making 220 appearances for the Amsterdam side from 2006-2012, and will be making his first appearance in the Champions League knockout stages since losing the 2019 final to Liverpool with Tottenham.

“Every weekend I watch their (Ajax’s) games,” said Belgian Vertonghen.

“We analysed Ajax and we know their team very well. Coach (Verissimo) has a lot of confidence in his team.

“Our last match didn’t go so well (2-2 draw at Boavista), but we’ve played great games in the Champions League and I’m confident that Benfica will have a great game tomorrow.”

Benfica and Ajax have won six European Cups between them, although the Portuguese club’s last title came in 1962. — AFP