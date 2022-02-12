US outgun Canada 4-2 in Olympic hockey as China stay winless

USA’s Steven Kampfer (left) fights for the puck with Canada’s Corban Knight at the Beijing Winter Olympics. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Feb 12 — The United States outslugged Canada 4-2 today in an Olympic clash of hockey heavyweights that lacked none of the intensity of their long rivalry despite the absence of NHL superstars.

The preliminary-round victory by the United States gives them North American bragging rights, for now, and puts them in the driver’s seat of Group A, the “Group of Death”.

Also in the group, 2018 silver medallists Germany beat hockey newcomers China 3-2, denting the host nation’s already fading chances of making it to the knockout round.

The USA and Canada were both forced to throw together mixtures of young and old skaters with no playing experience after the NHL’s late decision to prevent its stars travelling to Beijing due to pandemic concerns.

But the Americans, who dismantled China 8-0 two days earlier, have clicked like old friends.

“I think you all see it. There is a togetherness with this group,” said USA coach David Quinn.

“The lines have been playing together for about a whole week now,” he added with a laugh.

“So there is a chance to form more chemistry.”

Despite the youth-heavy line-ups, it was the grizzled veterans who got the scoring started.

Canada’s 35-year-old Mat Robinson slotted home just over a minute after the opening face-off, but 33-year-old USA captain Andy Miele counter-punched just 70 seconds later.

“To put a stop to their momentum right away was awesome,” Miele said.

The Americans took control in the second period when 20-year-old Brendan Brisson made it 3-1. Kenny Agostino added the final goal in the third.

Canada, winners of three of the last five hockey golds, were unlucky to strike the crossbar twice.

Open competition

The pedigree of the fierce rivals -– they’ve won a combined 27 medals including 11 gold –- made Saturday’s contest a marquee group-play match-up, and it was typically physical.

“I think it’s expected any time Canada plays the US,” said Canada’s Maxim Noreau.

The NHL’s no-show leaves no clear favourite, with Canada, the USA, the defending champion Russians and a strong Finnish team the top contenders.

About half of China’s squad are Canadian and US-born players who signed up to skate for the hosts in the first-ever Chinese appearance in the event.

But their loss to Germany means China — the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at world number 32 — will face the playoff round unless they can score an unlikely win over Canada on Sunday in their final preliminary match.

The 12 teams are divided into three groups. Each group’s top team plus a fourth team with the highest points total get a bye from the play-off round, after which the knockout stage begins.

The Russians are in control of Group B despite looking lacklustre so far, while the Finns top Group C.

The United States includes 15 athletes who play in the US college ranks, while Canada have emerging teenage stars like defenceman Owen Power and forward Mason McTavish. — AFP