Italy to bid to host Euro 2032, says football federation

FIGC said that it wanted to modernise the country’s stadium infrastructure for the tournament, building new grounds and modernising existing arenas. — Picture from Facebook/Uefa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MILAN, Feb 8 ― The Italian FA announced on Monday that it has told Uefa it wants to bid to host the 2032 European Championship, after its national team won the most recent edition.

“In the last few days the Italian Football Federation presented to Uefa its expression of interest for hosting Euro 2032,” the FA said in a statement.

Italian football’s governing body said that it wanted to modernise the country’s stadium infrastructure for the tournament, building new grounds and modernising existing arenas.

It made its intentions clear well over a month before Uefa’s March 23 deadline, with definitive projects for the hosting of the tournament to be submitted by April next year.

Capital city Rome hosted four matches at Euro 2020, won last summer by the Italians who however have to win March playoffs in order to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. ― AFP