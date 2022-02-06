SOP violation: Espargaro, SIC to face action

Aprilla Racing MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro apologised to the Malaysian government after the Spaniard allegedly breached the sports bubble protocol of the 2022 Winter Test. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

SEPANG, Feb 6 — Aprilla Racing rider Aleix Espargaro is expected to face punishment following his misconduct in violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for the 2022 MotoGP Winter Test taking place here.

The National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) Sports Development Division’s Recreation Development Branch director Nor Azli Mohamad Daud said the punishment under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) would also be imposed on the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) as the event organiser.

“We have forwarded our recommendations to the Youth and Sports Ministry and the National Sports Council (MKN) for further action.

“There will be action taken, just like against those who violated the SOP at previous sports tournaments, “ he told reporters after observing operations during the second day of the 2022 Winter Test at SIC today.

Nor Azli however said he could not disclose the details of the punishment as only the Health Ministry could comment on the matter, since Act 34 was under the latter’s purview.

Meanwhile, Nor Azli said he was satisfied with the organisation of the two-day Winter Test which ended today, especially with the SOP compliance rate for all parties including spectators.

“I hope that the sports bubble model here will be used as a framework for organising other sports events in the future. This event has achieved almost 90 per cent success in terms of compliance with the SOP imposed,” he said

Nor Azli also said he had noted public grievances with the government’s move to bar children under 12 years old from coming to the event, as well as the prohibition of eating or drinking at sports venues to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He added that he had submitted a request for the sanctions to be relaxed at the Covid-19 pandemic management technical meeting.

Meanwhile, Espargaro in a press conference said he had yet to receive any update regarding the action to be imposed against him since he sent a letter of apology to the Malaysian government on Friday.

An international portal (motorsport.com) had reported that the SIC had issued a warning to MotoGP governing body FIM after a rider was alleged to have breached the Covid-19 bubble protocol by going cycling near Putrajaya, which is about 35 km from the circuit.

According to the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP), all teams and riders involved in the test are to be confined to a hotel and only allowed to commute to the circuit. — Bernama