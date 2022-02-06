Sivasangari's fine run ends in semis in Ohio

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — National women's squash player S. Sivasangari’s fine run in the Cincinnati Gaynor Cup 2022 tournament in Ohio, USA ended in disappointment in a five-set thriller in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Her dream of making it to the final was dashed when she lost 2-3 to fifth-seeded host player Olivia Fietcher.

In the action at the Cincinnati Country Club, the 23-year-old started on the right footing after easily recording an 11-4 victory in the first set.

Stunned by the setback, Fietcher bounced back with more aggressive play in the second set to clinch an 11-3 win but failed to overcome Sivasangari in the third, losing in 6-11.

Sivasangari missed the opportunity to book her place in the final when she lost 16-18 in the fourth set before going down 9-11 in the decider.

Fietcher is scheduled to meet world number two Nouran Gohar of Egypt in the final on Sunday.

Sivasangari had advanced to the semi-finals after beating Tinne Gilis of Belgium in the quarter-finals on Friday. — Bernama