Perak FC counting on experienced players for good outing in Premier League

IPOH, Feb 6 — Perak FC are counting on the experience of several senior players to help put the club in the best position in the Premier League this season.

Head coach Yusri Che Lah said the club had signed on two former national players namely Indra Putra Mahayuddin, Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC’s left winger last season and former Selangor FC midfielder Wan Zack Haikal Wan Noor to strengthen the team.

Apart from that, the team is also bolstered by the presence of former Melaka United FC midfielder Ahmad Syamim Yahya and former UiTM FC goalkeeper Muhammad Zamir Selamat.

“Their experience is very valuable in helping and guiding the younger players in the team for this competition,” he told Bernama.

Yusri said to ensure that the club finished in a good position in the league, they were was also identifying several import players to further beef up the team.

“If possible, I want to get four imported players as allowed by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) ... but this all depends on the management,” he said, adding that so far 23 local players had signed official contracts with the team since Jan 31.

Meanwhile, Yusri said The Bos Gaurus were not setting a specific target for this season but instead wanted all players to show high commitment and put on their best performance in every match.

Perak FC will kick off their Premier League campaign Kelantan United at their opponent’s home turf on March 5. — Bernama