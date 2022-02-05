Bogataj gives Slovenia historic ski jumping Olympic gold

Gold medallist Slovenia’s Ursa Bogataj celebrates after winning the Ski Jumping Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final Round, on February 05, 2022 at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. ― AFP pic

ZHANGJIAKOU, Feb 5 ― Ursa Bogataj came from behind to win the women’s individual ski jump title at the Beijing Olympics today ― Slovenia’s first-ever gold medal in the sport.

Bogataj trailed Germany’s Katharina Althaus after her first attempt but nailed a jump of 100 metres with her second try to finish on 239.0 points.

Althaus took silver on 236.8 points, followed by Slovenia’s Nika Kriznar on 232.0.

Japan’s Sara Takanashi, who has a record 61 World Cup victories but has never won the Olympic title, finished fourth.

World Cup overall leader Marita Kramer of Austria was ruled out of the competition after testing positive for Covid-19.

Defending Olympic champion Maren Lundby of Norway did not compete in Beijing after deciding to prioritise her mental and physical health. ― AFP