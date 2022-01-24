Sinner downs De Minaur to reach Australian Open last eight

Italy’s Jannik Sinner hits a shot to Australia’s Alex De Minaur during their men’s singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2022. — AFP pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 24 — Italy’s 11th seed Jannik Sinner proved too strong for Alex De Minaur to end Australia’s last remaining hope in the men’s singles today.

Sinner moved into the quarter-finals with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4 win in 2hr 35 min over the 32nd seed De Minaur on Rod Laver Arena.

The Italian will face either Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or American 20th seed Taylor Fritz in the last eight.

“In the beginning I was serving well and he had more chances than me in the first set and after that I tried to push a little bit more, especially early in the tiebreaker,” Sinner said.

“I gained in confidence and I tried to move him a little bit but it’s very tough playing against Alex especially in Australia, he always plays very well here.”

Sinner joins compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals to equal his best performance at a Grand Slam after reaching the last eight at the 2020 French Open where he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal. — AFP