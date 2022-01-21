Youth and sports minister urges BAM, Zii Jia to settle issue for sake of national interest

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) logo at the National Badminton Academy in Kuala Lumpur, January 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has urged the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Lee Zii Jia to work out an amicable solution to the issue which led to the national body banning the country’s singles star from playing in international competitions for two years.

The youth and sports minister said no one should gamble with the future of the 23-year-old player and Malaysia’s position in world badminton.

“Surely, there can be a settlement if the interests of the country are prioritised. In my opinion, the issue between BAM and Zii Jia is not something which the people and badminton fans wish for at this moment.

“BAM and Lee Zii Jia should try their best to work out a settlement to this issue. I will meet with both parties soon,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, BAM deputy president Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunood announced that BAM would not register Zii Jia, the world number seven, for any international tournaments for a two-year period effective from Jan 18 this year.

This follows the All England champion’s decision to leave BAM on January 11 to turn professional, on the reason that he could not take the pressure in BAM. — Bernama