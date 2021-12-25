Yakeb channels aid to 10 former athletes affected by floods

KAJANG, Dec 25 — The National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) has reached out to the families of 10 former athletes in its efforts to help its members who are affected by the recent floods.

Yakeb honorary exco member Datuk Malek Noor said the foundation would provide donations of RM500 to each affected family.

“The donation is Yakeb’s initiative in accordance with what we can afford as many other athletes also require assistance. Alhamdulillah, we hope it will be of help to them,” he said when met by reporters in Taman Sri Tanjung, Semenyih near here today.

The former national weightlifter had represented Yakeb chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed and presented the cash aid to former world silat champion, Zakri Ibrahim at his residence earlier.

Malek Noor said he would continue the aid mission in Telok Gong, Klang, while Noorul Ariffin would focus on distributing aid in Johor.

“We have received (reports) from Penang and Tambun (Perak). If we want to go there it’s rather far, so we need to divide up our time. But don’t worry, if there’s a report we will help,” he said.

The former athletes identified by Yakeb include track and field athlete P. Sidamparam and boxer Vejayan Subramaniam in Shah Alam as well as rugby player, Rosli Omar in Hulu Langat.

Meanwhile, Zakri expressed his thanks and gratitude towards the concern and immediate action taken by Yakeb to help former national athletes through this trying time.

“When I was hit by floods, Yakeb was the first organisation I contacted to lodge a complaint and the first person who contacted me on Sunday morning was Datuk Noorul.

“While I was stranded in the upper floor of my house, I was very emotional. He called and inquired about my family and gave me some advice. After that, I was able to calm down a little,” he said, adding that his courtyard was flooded with waist-high waters. — Bernama