Harimau Malaya still 154th in Fifa world rankings

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The national football squad’s world ranking remained unchanged at 154, based on the latest rankings issued by the world’s footballing body, Fifa, yesterday.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) also uploaded a Facebook post announcing that the next update on Fifa rankings would be issued on February 10, 2022.

Any hope of climbing up the world rankings came to an end after the Harimau Malaya squad was eliminated in the group stage of the 2020 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup tournament in Singapore recently.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s charges finished third in Group B, behind Indonesia and defending champions Vietnam, and failed to qualify for the cup’s semifinals.

After Malaysia failed to lift the AFF Cup in the 2018 finals against Vietnam, the FAM tasked the team to qualify for their second consecutive final in this year’s tournament instead. — Bernama