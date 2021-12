Spurs were unable to fulfil the December 9 fixture due to a swathe of Covid-19 cases in the squad. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 20 — Tottenham Hotspur’s European campaign for this season is over after Uefa awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory in their final Europa Conference League group match today.

Spurs were unable to fulfil the December 9 fixture due to a swathe of Covid-19 cases in the squad.

As a result they finish third in the group — Rennes top it with Dutch side Vitesse second. — AFP