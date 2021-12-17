French football world champion Mbappe to collaborate with Dior

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe during a Ligue 1 match Stade Rennes v Paris St Germain at Roazhon Park, Rennes, France, October 3, 2021. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 17 — French football star Kylian Mbappe said today he would be collaborating with French luxury fashion house Dior.

“I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance,” Mbappe wrote on Twitter.

Mbappe’s tweet confirms recent media reports that Dior had named Mbappe as its new global ambassador.

In September, Dior signed a two-year deal to design clothing for Mbappe’s football club, star-studded Paris St Germain, marking its first tie-up with a sports team.

The tie-up fit a shift by luxury labels at Dior-owner LVMH to embrace streetwear, linking it to high-fashion with an eye to younger consumers. — Reuters