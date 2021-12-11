AFF Cup: Thailand record emphatic 4-0 win against Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Thailand continued their perfect run in the 2020 AFF Cup as they thrashed Myanmar 4-0 at the Singapore National Stadium tonight for their second consecutive victory in Group A.

Thailand drew first blood after their main striker Teerasil Dangda fired the ball into the net from outside the box, courtesy of a lovely crafted pass down the right from Narubadin Weerawatnodom in the 23rd minute.

Skipper cum top attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin had an opportunity to double the lead for Thailand but his chip shot was comfortably fielded by Myanmar goalkeeper Myo Min Latt in the 36th minute.

In the second half, the War Elephants quickly earned their second goal in the 53rd minute when Teerasil scored again through a penalty kick, thanks to a foul by defender Hein Phyo Win on Manuel Bhir.

Two minutes later, Myanmar had a chance to reduce the deficit but Lwin Moe Aung’s right-footed shot from outside the box was saved in the top centre of the goal by Chatchai Budprom.

Worachit Kanitsribumphen made an impact two minutes after replacing Thanawat Suengchitthawon by slotting in a right-footed shot in the 78th minute to make it 3-0.

Myanmar almost scored a consolation goal but Win Naing Tun’s attempt hit the woodwork in the 89th minute, before Supachok Sarachart capped off a wonderful night by scoring Thailand’s fourth goal in the second minute of injury time. The win sent Thailand to the top of Group A with six points.

Meanwhile, the Philippines notched their first victory as they thumped Timor-Leste 7-0 in another Group A tie held at the same venue earlier today.

The Azkals began their goal feast via Martin Steuble in the 21st minute, followed by goals from Amin Nazari (31st min), Angel Guirado (35th min), Patrick Reichelt (40th min), Jesper Nylohm (45th min), Bienvenido Maranon (46th min) and Kevin Ingreso (78th min).

Hosts Singapore, who did not play today, are second with six points, followed by the Philippines in third place (three points), Myanmar (three points) and Timor-Leste at the bottom without any points.

In Group B matches tomorrow, Laos will take on Indonesia at 5.30 pm while Malaysia will play defending champions Vietnam at 8.30 pm in a replay of the 2018 final. — Bernama