Safawi: I have never considered myself a ‘superstar’

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — “I have never considered myself as a ‘superstar’,” said national squad winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid following his brilliant hattrick to help Malaysia beat Laos 4-0 and secure their second victory in Group B of the 2020 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup.

Muhammad Safawi’s three goals at the Bishan Stadium in Singapore, have made him the top scorer of the championship campaign so far with four.

The 24-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player, however, refused to take full credit for the achievement, and dedicated his performance to the coaching staff and other teammates.

“The support of my coaches and friends has allowed me to come back. Thank God for allowing me to get back into form.

“But I also know I have to continue to improve my playing level to help the team, and we will try to give our best in the next match,” he said during a press conference after the match against Laos, today.

In the action that took place this afternoon, Muhammad Safawi scored Malaysia’s first two goals in the seventh and 34th minutes to give a perfect start to the Harimau Malaya squad.

He completed his hattrick in the 80th minute, two minutes after defender Mohd Shahrul Saad scored the country’s third goal.

“Congratulations to Safawi for working hard with the national squad for so long, and today, it was proven through his hat-trick. He (Safawi) has his own specialties but he must continue to work hard because there is still a lot to be improved,” said Cheng Hoe.

He also admitted that the victory over Laos was a much-needed morale boost for his players ahead of the match against defending champions Vietnam, this Sunday, and traditional rivals Indonesia on December 19. — Bernama