JEDDAH, April 26 — Al Ahli had to “suffer” in becoming the first club in more than two decades to win back-to-back Asian Champions League titles, their relieved coach said.

The Saudi side, playing at home in Jeddah, had a man sent off before overcoming Japan’s stubborn Machida Zelvia 1-0 in extra time on Saturday.

The defending champions retained the trophy thanks to substitute Feras Al Buraikan’s 96th-minute goal in front of 58,984 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Al Ahli had been reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when defender Zakaria Hawsawi was shown a straight red card for violent conduct for a headbutt.

“We had opportunities to score but it became harder after Hawsawi was sent off for an unnecessary action,” their German coach Matthias Jaissle said, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

“But we showed the right mentality and the players kept believing and that makes me so proud as a coach.

“We talked about it at the break that with a man down we had to suffer more and work harder. However, we have quality players who can make one moment count.”

Jaissle admitted that playing as hosts in front of a home crowd roaring them on had been significant.

The AFC put the latter rounds of Asia’s top club competition in Jeddah, handing Jeddah-based Al Ahli a clear advantage.

“Obviously a part of it (winning) was because we played here in Jeddah in front of our fans who pushed us and gave us extra energy,” he said.

“To win it back to back is something historic.

“Feels a bit weird. My tank is a bit empty. So much relief because the pressure was on.

“It will take a couple of days for this to sink in.” — AFP