NILAI, April 26 — National track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang proved that age is not a barrier to continuing his success after winning the men’s keirin gold medal at the 2026 Track Cycling World Cup at the National Velodrome, Nilai here, yesterday.

The success became a symbol of the extraordinary endurance of the 38-year-old Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist who continues to compete at the highest level in the world, thus breaking the perception that age limits the ability of elite athletes.

Even more proud, the success came in front of his own supporters with Azizulhasni, nicknamed “The Pocket Rocketman”, displaying energetic cycling to defeat younger challengers including world champion Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands in the high-intensity race.

When met after the race, Azizulhasni hoped that the success could be a catalyst for local athletes, especially junior track cyclists, to continue to believe in their own abilities and dare to challenge their own limits.

“I am proving to our national athletes that no matter what sport, age is just a number. It is about mentality and determination. If we really want it, we can achieve anything.

“I hope all cycling athletes in Malaysia, regardless of the event, can take this spirit. They know I am not at my best yet, but I have high confidence and a winning mentality. I proved that I can still win,” said the 2017 keirin world champion.

In yesterday’s race, Azizulhasni was in last place for most of the race before sprinting on the final lap to be the first to cross the finish line, beating Lavreysen in second place and Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul in third.

The victory was Azizulhasni’s second win in the World Cup series this season after also winning the same event in Perth, Australia in March.

Meanwhile, he said his focus is now on the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland in July and the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in September.

“I have no thoughts of going past the Asian Games. Right now it’s the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games first and after that we’ll see how it goes,” said the cyclist who hailed from Dungun, Terengganu.

Azizulhasni is scheduled to compete in the men’s individual sprint event today. — Bernama