LONDON, April 26 — Tottenham Hotspur will assess the fitness of Dominic Solanke ‌and Xavi Simons after both were forced off in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, a ‌blow for manager Roberto De Zerbi as his side battle relegation.

Solanke was substituted in the 40th minute with a muscular problem, while Simons was replaced in the 63rd minute after suffering a knee issue. Despite the setbacks, the 82nd-minute winner from Joao Palhinha secured Tottenham’s first league victory in 16 matches at ‌Molineux. Spurs remained 18th in the standings ⁠with 34 points from ⁠34 games, two points from ⁠safety.

“Solanke has a muscular ⁠injury. I ⁠don’t know what level of injury, and for Xavi it’s a problem of the ⁠knee, and we’re going to see in the next days, Monday or Tuesday,” De Zerbi told reporters.

“For Solanke, it’s not a big problem. I don’t know how many games ⁠we lose him, but I would like to know the real situation of Xavi, because ⁠the knee is always different than the muscular ⁠injury.”

Tottenham, ⁠who are facing the prospect of their first relegation from top-flight football since 1977, have four games ‌remaining and next travel to Aston Villa on Sunday. — Reuters