SHAH ALAM, April 26 — Police have submitted investigation papers on alleged defamatory claims made via TikTok against the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said statements had been recorded from the individual involved, who was identified as having links to a non-governmental organisation.

“Police have completed the investigation and the papers are now with the AGC for its decision and further instructions.

“I ask the public to be patient until an official decision is made,” he told reporters after attending the Royal Selangor Run with the Royal Malaysia Police and the public at Elmina Lakeside Mall here today.

He also advised the public not to make statements or take actions that could affect religious institutions or create disharmony in society.

Earlier, police were investigating an individual suspected of making defamatory statements against Mais and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) through social media posts related to a mosque project in Subang.

In a separate development, Shazeli confirmed the arrest of a man known as ‘Imran’ on April 24 for allegedly being involved in travel package fraud.

He said investigations into the suspect, who had gone viral on social media over allegations of using multiple travel agency identities and his wife’s name to obtain bank loans unlawfully, were also looking into victims in several other states.

“In Selangor, only one report has been received, while the actual losses and modus operandi are still under detailed investigation,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama