Troyes denounce ‘racist remarks’ towards Korean player

Troyes’ Suk Hyun-jun in action against Rennes October 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 1 — French club Troyes on Tuesday condemned “racist remarks” made towards the club’s South Korea international Suk Hyun-jun in last weekend’s Ligue 1 game away to Marseille.

Suk came on as a sub for the final 14 minutes of Sunday’s 1-0 loss at the Velodrome in a match played behind closed doors due to previous crowd disturbances.

Comments of a discriminatory nature were picked up by broadcast microphones when he was on the pitch.

A spokesperson for Marseille told AFP that club president Pablo Longoria had contacted his Troyes counterpart to “offer his apologies from OM to the player and Troyes”.

“OM clearly condemn any racist remarks. Pablo Longoria told the Troyes president he would ask for an explanation from those responsible for the remarks.”

The spokesperson added that the club had not yet formally identified the individuals in question.

“While it’s absolutely out of the question to repeat the words captured by microphones... these remarks are simply unacceptable and tarnish football, which by nature wants to appear multicoloured and multicultural,” Troyes said in a statement.

“The club will help and support the player in whatever actions he wishes to take.” — AFP