Struff downs Britain’s Norrie to haul Germany level in Davis Cup

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in action during his match against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie during the Davis Cup Finals at Olympiahalle, Innsbruck November 30, 2021. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Dec 1 — Jan-Lennard Struff defeated British number one Cameron Norrie 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-2 to pull Germany level at 1-1 in Tuesday’s Davis Cup quarter-finals tie in Innsbruck.

World number 51 Struff saved two set points in the opener and broke the 12th-ranked Norrie twice in the deciding set to force a winner-takes-all doubles rubber.

“I’m very happy the way I played today, Cam Norrie is a very tough competitor, who is fighting very hard,” said Struff.

“It’s tough — I had the feeling I had to put the pressure on him — I made it today.”

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will pair up for Britain against German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz with a semi-final spot on the line.

Norrie fell 4-1 behind in the first set but broke twice and was serving for it at 6-5. Struff, Germany’s top singles player in the absence of Alexander Zverev, promptly hit back to take the set to a tie-break.

Indian Wells champion Norrie led 6-4 only to see Struff reel off the final four points to snatch the first set.

A single break earned Norrie the second set, but Struff kept Germany in the competition by closing out victory with four games in a row.

Dan Evans had earlier swatted Peter Gojowczyk aside 6-2, 6-1 in just 55 minutes to give Britain, playing without brothers Andy and Jamie Murray, the lead.

World number 25 Evans won the first four games of the match and broke Gojowczyk five times to complete a convincing victory.

“I worked hard and that was the story of the match,” said Evans. “Probably the best tennis I played all year.”

Gojowczyk, ranked 86th, was given the nod ahead of Dominik Koepfer for the opening rubber but struggled badly on serve and double-faulted four times in two games as Evans raced into a 4-0 lead.

Evans broke three more times in a one-sided second set, rebounding well from a shock loss to Czech world number 143 Tomas Machac in the group stage on Sunday.

The winner between Britain and Germany will play Russia or Sweden in Madrid on Saturday for a place in the final.

Croatia became the first team to reach the semi-finals on Monday by defeating Italy 2-1.

Novak Djokovic’s Serbia take on Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. — AFP