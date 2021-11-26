BAM appoints former shuttler Yogendran as men’s singles coach

K Yogendran, who has vast coaching experiences at the grassroots level and abroad, including a stint as the head coach of the Mauritius national team, will report for duty at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara on December 1. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Former national shuttler K Yogendran has been appointed into the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) men’s singles coaching setup.

In a statement today, BAM announced that the 39-year-old had been tasked to strengthen the men’s singles department headed by Hendrawan and assisted by Datuk Tey Seu Bock.

Yogendran, who has vast coaching experiences at the grassroots level and abroad, including a stint as the head coach of the Mauritius national team, will report for duty at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara on December 1.

“The association will continue to look for avenues to bolster the coaching staff of the national team to help fulfil the immense potential of the youthful squad,” it said.

Yogendran, who was a part of the 2000 Asian Junior Championships bronze medal-winning team, has also featured in the All England and World Championships. — Bernama