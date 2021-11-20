Johor plans to lease out 2020 Sukma venues

Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (centre) said the priority was to ensure that the venues remain well maintained. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 20 ― The Johor government plans to lease out all the venues for the 2020 Malaysian Games (Sukma) for use in various sports activities before the Games are held in the state in 2024.

State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the priority was to ensure that they were always well maintained and not turn it into "white elephants".

“For example, we have received applications from the national team and neighbouring countries to use the velodrome for cycling activities.

"So, this is our approach, to ensure that all venues continue to be used and will be supervised by Perbadanan Stadium Negeri Johor (PSNJ), State Sports Council (MSNJ) and the local authorities (PBT)," he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the ‘Orang Muda Johor Festival 2021’ (OMJ Fest 21) here today.

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim graced the OMJ Fest 21 which was also attended by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Onn Hafiz said the Sukma venues would also be open to the public with the appropriate payment rate set by the agency involved in the maintenance of the facilities.

Commenting on the postponement of the Johor Sukma to 2024, he admitted that his office was a little disappointed but said that the decision made was understandable.

On Oct 28, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was reported to have said that the Sukma supreme committee had agreed that the organisation of the country's biggest sporting event in Johor next year, be postponed to 2024.

Ahmad Faizal was quoted as saying that the same committee also agreed for the National Sports Council (MSN) to organise Sukma and Para Sukma 2022 in Kuala Lumpur.

Sukma Johor 2020, which was supposed to take place on March 6 to 14, 2021, and Para Sukma on April 5 to 10 were cancelled again, following the increase in Covid-19 cases this year.

The state government had earlier given its assurance that all 39 venues, including 11 with new courts, for Sukma 2020 would not be ‘white elephant’ projects, following the cancellation of the Games due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Bernama