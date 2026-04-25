HORSENS (Denmark), April 25 — Eight years after lifting the Uber Cup, Akane Yamaguchi believes Japan are ready to mount another serious title charge, although she acknowledged that the path back to the summit will be anything but straightforward.

The three-time women’s singles champion and current world No. 3 struck a calm but assured tone as she underlined Japan’s ambitions at the 2026 Uber Cup Finals, stressing that the six-time champions are not in Forum Horsens here merely to make up the numbers.

“Our goal is to win, but we know it won’t be easy. We have to give our maximum effort as a team,” she told Bernama at the mixed zone.

Yamaguchi, who was part of the Japanese team that won their last Uber Cup in 2018, said their title hopes will be tested by defending champions China and two-time champions South Korea, as both teams boast formidable depth across all departments.

The 2019 Asian champion anticipates a series of ‘50-50 battles’ in the knockout stage onwards.

“It will be a tough fight, but not impossible. Many matches could go either way,” she said.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old shuttler refused to underestimate Malaysia despite the absence of key doubles player Pearly Tan, with both teams scheduled to play in the last Group B fixture on Monday (April 27).

“Even if their rankings are slightly lower, every player has ability. They will be a strong rival,” she said.

Last week, Pearly withdrew from the Uber Cup Finals 2026 due to a recurring back injury.

Earlier, Yamaguchi delivered the first point for Japan with a 21-7, 21-10 victory over Johanita Scholtz of South Africa.

Japan then capped off a perfect start to their campaign by thrashing South Africa 5-0.

The Uber Cup Finals 2026, which began yesterday, will run until May 3. — Bernama