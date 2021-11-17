Malaysia’s Aaron- Wooi Yik slog to get past first hurdle in Indonesia Masters

Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics badminton Men’s Doubles bronze medal match against Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in Tokyo July 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Tokyo Olympics men’s doubles bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik had to slog for a 21-11, 15-21, 21-8 first-round win over England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy in the 2021 Indonesia Masters in Bali today.

The fifth-seeded Aaron-Wooi Yik will face unseeded Indonesians Panjer Aji Siloka Diadara-Bryan Sidney Elohim in the second round at the Bali International Convention Centre tomorrow.

Panjer-Bryan had earlier defeated compatriots Galuh Dwi Putra-Gabriel Christopher Winta Wijaya 21-18, 16-21, 21-10 in the opening round.

In an all-Malaysian women’s doubles first-round match, eighth seeds Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah ousted the professional pairing of Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sen 21-15, 22-20 to set up a second-round date with Indonesians Fitriani Fitriani-Yulia Yosephine Susanto.

Fitriani-Yulia advanced after compatriots Febby Valencia Dwijayanti Gani-Jesita Putri Miantoro conceded a walkover.

Meanwhile, the professional mixed doubles pair of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie took just 24 minutes to dispose of Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss-Isabel Lohau 21-12, 21-15.

The Malaysian will meet eighth seeds Tan Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet in the next round after the Hong Kong pair fought back from a game down to beat Indonesians Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 14-21, 21-13, 21-11 in the opening round. — Bernama