Malaysia’s Aaron- Wooi Yik slog to get past first hurdle in Indonesia Masters

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Tokyo Olympics men’s doubles bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik had to slog for a 21-11, 15-21, 21-8 first-round win over England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy in the 2021 Indonesia Masters in Bali today.
The fifth-seeded Aaron-Wooi Yik will face unseeded Indonesians Panjer Aji Siloka Diadara-Bryan Sidney Elohim in the second round at the Bali International Convention Centre tomorrow.
Panjer-Bryan had earlier defeated compatriots Galuh Dwi Putra-Gabriel Christopher Winta Wijaya 21-18, 16-21, 21-10 in the opening round.
In an all-Malaysian women’s doubles first-round match, eighth seeds Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah ousted the professional pairing of Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sen 21-15, 22-20 to set up a second-round date with Indonesians Fitriani Fitriani-Yulia Yosephine Susanto.
Fitriani-Yulia advanced after compatriots Febby Valencia Dwijayanti Gani-Jesita Putri Miantoro conceded a walkover.
Meanwhile, the professional mixed doubles pair of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie took just 24 minutes to dispose of Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss-Isabel Lohau 21-12, 21-15.
The Malaysian will meet eighth seeds Tan Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet in the next round after the Hong Kong pair fought back from a game down to beat Indonesians Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 14-21, 21-13, 21-11 in the opening round. — Bernama