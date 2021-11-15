FAM set to name new technical director in January, says sec-gen

FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar they were still reviewing the list of candidates for the post, which not only requires the person in charge to grade and educate the coaches but also to monitor and guide them. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 15 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are expected to announce their new technical director, replacing Datuk Ong Kim Swee, early next January.

FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar they were still reviewing the list of candidates for the post, which not only requires the person in charge to grade and educate the coaches but also to monitor and guide them.

“FAM will hold a media conference on January 3 once we complete the process of picking the right candidate. We have so many candidates,” he told a media conference at the FAM Executive Committee meeting at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya today.

Asked if the individual would be a local or a foreigner, he said: “We have not decided that will be based on the individual’s experience. We also have to get verification from Fifa (world governing body) and AFC (Asian Football Confederation). We want the best,” he said.

Kim Swee, who was appointed FAM technical director on January 1, announced his resignation in September after receiving an offer to be the head coach of Super League side Sabah FC.

Several names had been linked the post vacated by Kim Swee, among them being Sarawak United FC technical director B. Sathianathan and National Football Development Programme (NFDP) technical director Saad Ichalelene.

Meanwhile, Mohd Saifuddin said that FAM planned to use the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil as the main venue for the hosting of the third round of the 2023 Asia Cup Qualifiers next June should they succeed in their bid to be one of the six venues. — Bernama