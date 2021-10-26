French Open: Shuttlers Peng Soon-Liu Ying advance to second round

File picture of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia in action against Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich of Germany at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo July 25, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Malaysian independent mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying managed to avoid a repeat of their Denmark Open first-round heartbreak to advance to the second round of the French Open today.

The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallists edged Dhruv Kapila-N.Reddy Sikki of India 21-19, 21-19 in the opening round at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium, Paris.

The fifth-seeded pair, who faced a shock elimination in the hands of Chang Tak Ching-Ng Wing Yung at Odense last week, however, missed the chance for a revenge match against the Hong Kong shuttlers Tak Ching-Wing Yung who lost 21-15, 17-21, 18-21 to Japan’s Yuki Kaneko-Misaki Matsutomo in another match.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying will now face the Japanese pair in the round of 16.

The country’s other mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie also checked into the second round, after easily eliminating Oliver Leydon-Davis- Anona Pak of New Zealand 21-9, 21-12 in 25 minutes.

The world number 13 pair is set to face Russians Rodion Alimov-Alina Davletova, who defeated Ko Sung Hyun-Eom Hye Won of South Korea 21-17, 21-11, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the men’s doubles, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi defeated former national teammates Goh Sze Fei- Nur Izzuddin Rumsani 22-24, 22-20, 21-17 after a battle lasting one hour and 10 minutes.

The seventh-seeded pair will now challenge England’s Callum Hemming-Steven Stallwood in the second round.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin couldn’t repeat their Denmark Open’s fairytale run, where the world number 26, en route to the semifinals, eliminated world number 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty of India and world number seven Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Other results (Note: Malaysians unless stated)

Men’s doubles:

Mark Lamfuss-Marvin Seidel (GER) bt Tan Kiang Meng-Tan Wee Kiong 21-18, 21-15

Women’s doubles:

Alexandra Boje-Mette Poulsen (DEN) bt Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien 21-12, 21-14 — Bernama