Norrie cruises past Schwartzman in Indian Wells quarter-final

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain hits a backhand against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in their match on Day 11 of the BNP Paribas Open on October 14, 2021 in Indian Wells, California. — AFP pic

INDIAN WELLS, Oct 15 — Cameron Norrie needed just 73 minutes to overpower No. 11 seed Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Thursday.

Norrie, the 21st seed, has now won three of four career matches against Schwartzman, who was undone by a string of unforced errors.

Britain's Norrie, appearing in his first Indian Wells quarter-final, next faces either Poland's Hubert Hurkacz or Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who eliminated top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

Dimitrov and Hurkacz took the court later in the day.

Anett Kontaveit and 12th seeded Ons Jabeur kicked of the women's schedule Thursday with an afternoon quarter-final contest.

The combined WTA and ATP Masters is event normally held in March, but returned this fall after a two-and-a -half-year hiatus due to the global coronavirus pandemic. — AFP