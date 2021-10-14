Disqualification of shot-putter Ziyad at Tokyo Paralympics: Probe completed, full report to be ready next week, says official

On August 31, Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli was denied the gold medal in the men’s F20 shot put event. His throw of a distance of 17.94 metres (m) was also a new world record for the event. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 ― The internal investigation into the disqualification of national shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli in the F20 (intellectual impairment) category at the recently-concluded Tokyo Paralympics has been completed.

Investigation committee chairman Tan Sri Borhan Dolah said they are now preparing the full report, which is expected to be completed next week.

“Alhamdulillah, what I can conclude is that the investigation on Monday and Tuesday went smoothly. All 10 individuals called up cooperated very well in assisting with our probe.

“We are satisfied with the evidence provided by them and no more individuals will be called up after this. All the information obtained is enough for us to prepare the report, which is expected to be ready next week,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Among those called up to assist in the committee’s investigation were Muhammad Ziyad, his coach Mohd Faizol Harun and Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin.

Borhan, who is also the former Public Service Department director-general, expects their findings, including the report, to be submitted to the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) by the end of this month.

He said that once the report had been submitted, he would meet Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at a suitable date to explain in detail their investigation, including recommendations for further action to be taken and to clarify any doubts that arise.

If the KBS is not satisfied with the investigation, Borhan assured that they would be ready to carry out further investigations into the matter.

On August 31, Muhammad Ziyad was denied the gold medal in the men’s F20 shot put event. His throw of a distance of 17.94 metres (m) was also a new world record for the event.

He was classified as Did Not Start (DNS) following a protest lodged by Ukraine, who claimed that Muhammad Ziyad was late to enter the call room.

Maksym was announced as the gold medallist with a throw of 17.34m, breaking Muhammad Ziyad’s world record of 17.29m that he had set at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London. ― Bernama