Dortmund pray for quick Haaland recovery

Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland and Union Berlin defender Robin Knoche vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match, September 19, 2021 in Dortmund, western Germany. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Sept 27 — Borussia Dortmund are likely to be without Erling Haaland for their Champions League group match against Sporting although coach Marco Rose said today he was still hopeful that the 21-year-old Norwegian could play a part.

“He’s still in really bad pain,” said Rose at a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Group C match in Germany.

“I trust him. If he has eaten well, slept well, recovered well, maybe things can go faster than expected.”

Haaland was injured in training on Friday and missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach, as did captain Marco Reus who is also doubtful for the Sporting match because of a knee injury.

Without Haaland and Reus in attack, Dortmund failed to create a single effort on goal over 90 minutes against Moenchengladbach.

Dortmund won their opening Champions League match 2-1 at Besiktas and will have high hopes of qualifying from a group that also includes Sporting and Ajax. — AFP