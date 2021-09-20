Former Singapore national footballer ‘Mat Noh’ dies at 67

Known affectionately as ‘Mat Noh’ to a generation of fans in the 1970s, FAS said the skillful attacker entertained football fans with his dazzling dribbling prowess and body feints on the pitch. — Picture from Facebook/Football Association of Singapore

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 — Former Singapore national footballer Mohamed Noh Hussein died today after suffering a heart attack yesterday morning.

In its Facebook update, Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said it is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of 67-year old former Lion team member.

Known affectionately as “Mat Noh” to a generation of fans in the 1970s, FAS said the skillful attacker entertained football fans with his dazzling dribbling prowess and body feints on the pitch.

“A nightmare for opposition defenders on the flanks, he was a member of the 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning side,” the update said.

FAS noted that Mat Noh also famously scored the winning goal in the first round of World Cup qualifiers on March 6, 1977, firing home a penalty in a 1-0 win at Kallang Stadium against a strong Malaysian side regarded as one of Asia’s best at the time.

“Our sincerest thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Earlier, the local media outlet reported that the former winger was in a critical condition at Sengkang General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s veteran songbird Rahimah Rahim who was Mat Noh’s wife for 11 years also expressed her sadness.

“Me and my family with deep sorrow will like to share that Mohd Noh Hussin, 67, has returned to Rahmatullah,” she wrote on her Facebook posting along with a photo of Mat Noh.

The pair divorced in 1988.

Mat Noh’s demise also earned the attention of the republic’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

“The dazzling skills of Mat Noh and his teammates left indelible memories for my generation. The Malaysia Cup was a rite of passage for so many of us. May he rest in peace,” Balakrishnan wrote on his Facebook page. — Bernama