Nazim wins first EuroFormula open race in Austria

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Malaysian racer Nazim Azman emerged victorious at the EuroFormula Open at Red Bull Ring in Austria today, which has seen seven different race-winners in the 2021 season so far.

Nazim of CryptoTower Racing Team finished sixth in the first of three races today before securing the winner’s spot in the second race in the evening, clocking in at 34 minutes 0.256 seconds.

Turkish Cem Bolukbasi of Van Amersfoort Racing finished 0.732s behind in second place, while Nazim’s counterpart Louis Foster of Great Britain came in third at 34:2.250s.

“Obviously a good start, number one. It was quite hard to be fair, Cem (Bolukbasi) was very quick. And then I think the main thing was not to make any mistakes, and it paid off. It was good, because Foster had a battle as well with Cameron (Cameron Das of Team Motopark) so it just left me and Cem alone. Overall, really happy with the result,” Nazim said in a statement.

After 17 races, Nazim now lies fourth in the championship with 208 points as Foster leads with 257 points, followed by Das with 184 points and Team Motorpark racer Jak Crawford of the USA in third with 218 points.

The third race at the Red Bull Ring is scheduled to take place tonight.

The remaining two rounds in the series will be held in Monza (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain).

Nazim’s success today also caught the attention of Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who tweeted about it.

“Nazim Azman from the Crypto Tower team won his first series in the Euroformula race in the Red Bull Ring, Austria. Congratulations !! #malaysiaberbangga,” he said. — Bernama