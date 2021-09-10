Documentary on JDT to be aired on Discovery Asia tomorrow

The documentary shows how JDT is managed as a club, and the transformation of football in Johor since Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim took the reins in 2013. — Picture from Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

JOHOR BARU, Sept 10 — A documentary on Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) entitled Fearless: Rise of the Southern Tigers will be broadcast on the Discovery Asia channel, at 9pm (Malaysian time) tomorrow.

JDT via a post on the Johor Southern Tigers’ Facebook page stated that media production firm108 Media had signed an agreement with Discovery, Inc to broadcast the documentary in the South-east Asian region, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the owner of JDT, said he was happy that many viewers around Asia could watch the story about the Southern Tigers.

“I’m happy now that more people in Asia can watch the great story of JDT and how we work hard behind the scenes to ensure success on and off the pitch,” he said today.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Discovery, Inc Asia Pacific Head of Content Lynn Ng said the company was always looking out for amazing local stories that resonated throughout Asia Pacific region.

“As (football is) South-east Asia’s most popular sport, the rise of JDT is a success story celebrated by all, and we are excited to bring this series to audiences in the region,” she said.

According to the post, the documentary shows how JDT is managed as a club, and the transformation of football in Johor since Tunku Ismail took the reins in 2013.

According to JDT, the documentary will also talk about Tunku Ismail’s vision for Johor and football, his attention to detail, the development of the club, the decision-making process in the club, as well as the club’s fans.

“The wife of Tunku Mahkota Johor Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam will also share her experiences and explain how enthusiastic Tunku Ismail is.

“The documentary also features interviews with JDT’s technical director Alistair Edwards, sports director Martin Prest, head coach Benjamin Mora, former manager Luciano Figueroa, JDT Academy coaches, players and supporters, while the camera crew also follows several players and head coaches to their homes,” read the post. — Bernama