England’s Sancho ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

England’s midfielder Jadon Sancho attends an England training session at St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England, on September 1, 2021 ahead of of their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying matches against Hungary, Andorra and Poland. — AFP p

LONDON, Sept 4 — England forward Jadon Sancho has been ruled out ofthe World Cup qualifiers against Andorraand Poland after suffering a”minor knock”.

Sancho missed England’s 4-0 win inHungary onThursday dueto the problem he suffered in training.

The 21-year-old will play no part against Andorra at Wembley tomorrow or in Wednesday’ sclashwith Poland inWarsaw.

“Following further assessment, the 21-year-old has returned to his club and is expected to recover in timef or Manchester United’s fixture with Newcastle United to day September 11,” an English Football Association statement said today.

Sancho has featured in all of United’s Premier League matches since joiningBorussia Dortmund in the close-season.

He made his first start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in the 1-0 win at Wolves before the international break. Sancho, who has three goals in 22 appearances for England, saw his penalty saved in the Three Lions’ shootout defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 final in July. — AFP