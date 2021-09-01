Barca sign De Jong from Sevilla on loan

Netherland’s forward Luuk de Jong warms up before the Uefa Euro 2020 Group C football match between North Macedonia and the Netherlands at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam June 21, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BARCELONA, Sept 1 — Barcelona have reached an agreement with Sevilla to sign Dutch forward Luuk de Jong on a season-long loan deal with the option of a permanent transfer, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

De Jong, 31, arrives at the Nou Camp after two seasons in Andalucia, where he helped Sevilla to the 2020 Europa League crown and scored 10 goals in 69 LaLiga appearances.

Doubt had been cast on the deal as it had not been announced by either club before the midnight CET deadline, however LaLiga confirmed that they received the paperwork in time and did not grant any extension.

The move capped a busy deadline day for Barca, who sanctioned the departures of Emerson Royal to Tottenham Hotspur, Rey Manaj to Spezia, Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig and Antoine Griezmann on loan to Atletico Madrid.

Barca also announced they had registered Sergio Aguero after first teamers Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets agreed to a wage reduction for this season and the deferment of payments for the following years of their deals. — Reuters



