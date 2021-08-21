‘Atmosphere-wise, our dreams came true’: Klopp hails return of fans

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the Liverpool v Burnley match at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain August 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, Aug 21 —Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said all his dreams came true with the atmosphere he witnessed at Anfield, full for the first time in 17 months, today as the German’s side cruised past Burnley in the Premier League.

The 2-0 victory, Liverpool’s second in as many games this season, took place in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield for the first time since March last year, when the Reds lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

“Obviously, everybody was really looking forward to this,” Klopp said. “Nobody leaves this place today with any disappointment. Our dreams were fulfilled atmosphere wise and that was the best 12:30 (kick off) atmosphere we have ever had. It was special, really special.

“The game was pretty special too, as Burnley caused us problems. We played a good game, scored two and could have scored more.”

Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane did the damage, but another shutout means Liverpool have kept two clean sheets from two so far this season, with the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the latter coming off the bench to make his first appearance since November last year on Saturday, helping.

With those two centre backs, as well as Joel Matip, back fit, Klopp feels more comfortable with his defensive lot this season.

“They’re both really good footballers (Van Dijk and Gomez), but I can tell you that because of the things that happened during the last year, we desperately needed more centre halves. Now we have six,” Klopp added.

“They will all play this season, and we will have to mix it up throughout the season especially after the long injuries the players have had.

“To face this Burnley team, who are very aggressive, it was tough. Both full backs were really good too.”

The defeat leaves Burnley pointless from their opening two league games, with coach Sean Dyche looking to the transfer market to improve their situation.

“Against a top side, I thought the performance was good,” Dyche said. “There is certainly the right energy in the group, especially when we are limited in numbers once again.

“I won’t necessarily be disappointed (if Burnley do not sign players) because it’s been life at Burnley ever since I’ve been here, you know that’s always been a challenge.

“We know the financial situation here, but I think we need to be slightly more open minded. But, as I have said all along, you still have to find the right players to fit our model. There are only so many players out there who do not fit our model.” — Reuters