PSG’s signing of Messi in line with fair play rules, says club president

Paris Saint-Germain’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi listens on, as Argentinian football player Lionel Messi speaks at a press conference during his official unveiling at the French football club Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium in Paris August 11, 2021. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 11 ― The signing of Lionel Messi by French powerhouse Paris St Germain was in line with European football’s financial fair play rules, the club’s president said today.

“We follow the financial fair play rules,” Nasser al-Khelaifi told a news conference alongside Messi.

The owners of PSG, the deep-pocketed Qatar Sports Investment, have spent lavishly on its star-studded line-up in recent years.

Al-Khelaifi said people would be “shocked” by the financial revenues Messi would bring the club, though he quipped: “I hope Leo will not ask for more salary.” ― Reuters