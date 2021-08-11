National squash player Sivasangari’s Manchester Open campaign ends in quarter-finals

World number 36 Sivasangari, 22, had earlier advanced to the quarter-finals by stunning world number 12 Rowan Elaraby of Egypt 11-7, 11-7, 11-3 in the second round yesterday. ― Picture from manchesteropensquash.com

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― National women’s squash player S. Sivasangari’s campaign in the Manchester Open ended in the quarter-finals after she lost 3-11, 9-11, 10-12 to world number six Sarah-Jane Perry of England at the National Squash Centre in Manchester tonight.

Sarah-Jane will meet Tesni Evans of the Wales in the semi-finals tomorrow.

World number 36 Sivasangari, 22, had earlier advanced to the quarter-finals by stunning world number 12 Rowan Elaraby of Egypt 11-7, 11-7, 11-3 in the second round yesterday.

Another Malaysian, Rachel Arnold was sent packing in the second round after losing 5-11, 7-11, 4-11 to top seed Hania El Hammamy of Egypt.

In the men’s category, national player Ng Eain Yow went out fighting in the second round, going down 10-12, 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 4-11 to Egyptian Omar Mosaad. ― Bernama