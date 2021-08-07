Russia’s Lasitskene wins gold in women’s high jump at Tokyo Games

Maria Lasitskene of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates after winning gold at the Women’s High Jump final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, August 7, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 7 — Russian Mariya Lasitskene added Olympic gold to her three world titles, winning the women's high jump at the Tokyo Games with a leap of 2.04 metres today.

Australia's Nicola McDermott won silver with 2.02 metres and Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the bronze with 2.00.

McDermott, drawing support from her team mates and coaches in the stands, clapped her hands in the air and steeled herself for one last try for gold but she failed to clear the bar.

An emotional Lasitskene, representing the Russian Olympic Committee team, knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after securing victory with her best performance of the season. — Reuters