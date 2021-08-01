Bergson Da Silva hits hat-trick as JDT rout Perak FC 5-0

JDT striker Bergson Da Silva celebrates after scoring a hat-trick against Perak FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri July 31, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Bergson Da Silva's hat-trick helped Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) secure a 5-0 win against Perak FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri last night.

Benjamin Mora's squad were out to extend their good run in the league and the Brazilian-born import player opened the score for the home side in the 19th minute, and doubled the lead in the 47th minute.

The Bos Gaurus were stung once again in the 59th minute by the prolific striker, who is currently the joint top-scorer in the Super League with Selangor's Ifedayo Olusegun.

Chong Yee Fatt’s men just could not get through JDT’s defence, and Gonzalo Cabrera added the fourth for the defending champions in the 86th minute.

To rub salt into the wound, JDT were awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the box, and Cabrera put it in to make it 5-0 in the 89th minute.

Meanwhile, a brace by import striker Olusegun helped Selangor FC to a 4-1 over Penang FC at the Penang City Stadium.

The Red Giants are currently in fifth place, 23 points behind leaders JDT.

Kuala Lumpur City FC were held 1-1 against Melaka United at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, in Cheras.

In Premier League action, Negeri Sembilan FC celebrated a 5-0 win over Perak FC II at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi.

Kelantan FC, on the other hand, failed to take home advantage, losing 0-2 to Terengganu FC II at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu this afternoon. — Bernama