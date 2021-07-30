Trinidad and Tobago athletes out of Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19

This aerial photo shows the Olympic and Paralympic Village ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo July 19, 2021. Long jumper Andwuelle Wright and 400m hurdler Sparkle Ann McKnight have been transferred to hotel quarantine along with coach Wendell Williams after all three returned positive tests. — AFP pic

TOKYO, July 30 — Two Trinidad and Tobago track and field athletes have been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for the coronavirus in the Games Village, officials said today.

Long jumper Andwuelle Wright and 400m hurdler Sparkle Ann McKnight have been transferred to hotel quarantine along with coach Wendell Williams after all three returned positive tests, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee said on its website.

The long jump and women’s 400m hurdles start tomorrow. Tokyo Olympics organisers announced 27 Games-related coronavirus cases today, the highest so far at the event. — AFP