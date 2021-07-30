Tokyo Olympics: Azreen Nabila sprints to personal best en route to qualifying for first round of Women’s 100m race

The Women's 100m Preliminary Round takes place at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo July 30, 2021. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 30 ― National woman sprinter Azreen Nabila Alias produced a spirited display to advance to the first round of the 100-metre race after finishing second in the qualifiers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this morning.

What is more impressive is that the Kuala Terengganu speedster, who is making her Olympic debut, also improved her personal best after clocking 11.77 seconds (s) in Heat Two at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium here.

The 21-year-old, who earned a wildcard spot to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, had a previous best of 11.92s.

Iran’s Farzaneh Fasihi came in first in Heat Two in 11.76s while Kuwait’s Alshammari Mudhawi was third in 11.82s.

The top three from each heat qualify for the first round.

The first round of the women’s 100m is scheduled to begin at 12.15pm local time (11.15 am Malaysian time) today. ― Bernama