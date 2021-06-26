Tokyo Olympics: Medal target to be announced at right time, says sports minister

So far, 22 national athletes have confirmed their slots in the Tokyo Olympic. — Bernama pic

NILAI, June 26 — The medal target for the national contingent for next month’s Tokyo Olympics will be announced at the right time so as not to heap any pressure on them for now, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

“I think it’s fair that to say we will do (it) at the right time. For now, the focus is on training the final lap before they leave for Tokyo.

“We will always hope for the best. For now, it is important that their preparation is on the right track and at the highest level despite the constraints and challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I wish to thank all the relevant sports associations, the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and National Sports Council (NSC) for providing a proper environment for the athletes to train and prepare,” he told reporters after monitoring the national track cycling team’s final preparations for the Olympics at the Malaysian National Velodrome in Nilai here today.

While admitting that several factors involving Covid-19 could affect their planning and medal target for the Olympics, Reezal Merican, however, is counting on the athletes’ determination to overcome those hurdles and make Malaysians proud.

So far, 22 national athletes have confirmed their slots in the Tokyo Olympics, with the latest being former world champion Cheong Jun Hoong, who has qualified on merit for the women’s 10-metre platform individual diving event, while several others still have a chance to make the cut.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, no specific targets were set for the national contingent but they still returned with four silver medals and a bronze. — Bernama